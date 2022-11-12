Trump Walks Daughter Tiffany Down Aisle at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples, and Michael Boulos were married at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Saturday, two days after Hurricane Nicole hit the Florida coast, creating some worry ahead of the nuptials.

The former president walked his daughter down the aisle at his club and private residence Saturday afternoon, and the couple was wed before 250 guests, reports The New York Times.

The bride, 29, wore a Grecian goddess-inspired gown by the Lebanese designer Elie Saab, who she said she picked as a nod to her new husband's heritage.

Boulos, 25, was born in Lebanon and is the heir to Boulos Enterprises, a Nigerian distribution and assembly company for motorcycles and power bikes that is owned by his father, Massad Boulos.

According to Town and Country, the couple started dating in 2018 and announced their engagement through Instagram in January 2021 on the last full day of Trump's presidency.

Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 2020. Her mother was married to Trump from 1993 to 1999.

The identities of guests attending the wedding were kept confidential.