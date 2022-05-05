Trump's Daughter Tiffany to Marry at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump, the fourth-oldest child of former President Donald Trump, will marry fiance Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to a report from Page Six.

The couple were originally slated to wed this summer in Greece; but now, the save-the-date cards are touting a "lavish" mid-November ceremony in Palm Beach.

Citing the Page Six report, more than 500 guests will attend the Trump-Boulos wedding, with Donald Trump and ex-wife Marla Maples, Tiffany's mother, overseeing the arrangements.

"There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany's big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair," a source told Page Six.

Boulos, whose family reportedly owns a "multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies," spent his childhood years in Lagos, Nigeria.

In 2018, the future groom was studying project management at City University of London when he apparently met Tiffany, a law student at Georgetown then.

At that time, Tiffany Trump had reportedly been vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, with actress Lindsay Lohan.

Roughly three years later, Tiffany, now 28, announced her engagement to Boulos, 24, on Jan. 19, 2021, which was also Donald Trump's final full day as president.

Boulos proposed to Tiffany Trump in the White House Rose Garden, while reportedly sporting an engagement ring valued at $1.2 million.

The couple now live in Miami, just south of Mar-a-Lago.

For this "one-of-a-kind" wedding, People magazine reported in June 2021 that "Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding. Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there."

The Page Six source continued, "This is truly going to be the big, glamorous, dream wedding" and a "huge international affair."