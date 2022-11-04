Trump Expected to Announce 2024 Run Nov. 14

Former President Donald Trump is tentatively planning to announce the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on Nov. 14, possibly kicking off a multiday series of political events, three sources with knowledge of the matter tell Newsmax.

Newsmax's Mark Halperin reports that the 45th president's inner circle is blocking off days in their calendars and preparing to travel in anticipation of the official announcement, as they await the midterm election results.

Following what is widely expected to be a night of historic gains for the GOP on Tuesday, Trump apparently plans to ride the post-election excitement to build momentum for his 2024 bid.

According to Halperin's sources, part of the delay is also related to a personal reason.

Tiffany Trump, the fourth child of the former president, is getting married at her father's Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 12, the sources said, pushing back any potential announcement about running to Nov. 14.

An announcement then would also come just days before the wedding of President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter Naomi Biden on Nov. 19 and Biden's birthday on Nov. 20, according to the sources.

The daughter of Biden's son Hunter and his first wife Kathleen, Naomi is set to be married at the White House, according to Women's Health magazine.

In recent weeks, Trump has been endlessly teasing the prospect of running at his rallies, absorbing the applause as he hints that he's about to make another run.

"In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," he said at his rally in Sioux City, Iowa, according to Axios. "Get ready, that's all I'm telling you — very soon. Get ready."

According to Axios, the discussions are ongoing and plans could change, depending on Tuesday's results, especially if the Senate is still undecided and the Georgia race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock heads for a runoff.