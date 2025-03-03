WATCH TV LIVE

CNN Denies it Was Tipped About Trump Assassination Attempt

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 08:11 PM EST

CNN executives have denied a claim the network got an advance tip about the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump at a July 13, 2024, campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The question was raised by Elon Musk during an appearance with podcaster Joe Rogan. Musk wondered why CNN carried the event live, which he pointed out was unusual for CNN to do.

Things went deeper when billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman raised the thought on X, "What are the chances @CNN was tipped off to stream the Butler rally? Why isn't this worthy of an investigation? It shouldn't be too hard to figure out who orders the coverage and why."

Ackman followed with another post to clarify his original comment. "I am not suggesting that someone at @CNN knew about the assassination attempt, but it is in the realm of possibility that CNN was advised that something interesting would take place that motivated them to cover the Butler rally, having apparently not streamed other Trump rallies."

CNN replied with a post of its own. "CNN provided live coverage of President Trump's Butler, Pa., rally in anticipation of news about his pick for Vice President. Any suggestion contrary to that fact is completely false."

Trump appears to have fully recovered from the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt after a bullet grazed an ear spraying blood around his face. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by the president's protective screen. Rally attendee Corey Comperatore died after being hit by the gunfire.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


