Trump Points Out Gaps in Pa. Rally Bullet-Proof Glass

In a return to Pennsylvania, campaigning in the pivotal battleground state where he was shot in a failed assassination attempt July 13, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump half-joked about the breaks in the bullet-proof glass, blaming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It was Biden or the other one that said, Screw him, don't give him the glass," Trump told his Lititz, Pennsylvania, campaign rally Sunday morning in the southeast part of the state.

"Oh, you don't think?" he continued, stopping short of blaming his Democrat political opponents for leaving him unprotected in the July 13 assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, across the state.

Trump then was quick to praise his Secret Service detail that he says he left out to dry like he was just days before he was to accept the GOP nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15.

"Let me tell you, I'll tell you what: the Secret Service guys were very brave when I got shot," Trump said, using the generic "guys" for a detail that also included women — including one he had publicly praise for putting her head directly over his heart when he stood up to chant the iconic "fight, fight, fight!"

"They stood right in the line of fire."

"And I don't want to speak out of school, but I can say from the time I got elected, these guys were fighting for more help," Trump said, pointing out the countersnipers positioned on high to protect him at the outdoor rally. "For more people like you have up there. Great people.

"They were fighting for more assets. That's what they call them: Assets. I think it's an extremely nasty term, but that's what they called them. But we need more assets, because we have big rallies."

Trump mocked Harris for disinformation at the lone presidential debate with her, suggesting he has rallies that people do not show up for and leave early.

Trump notably has repeatedly called that fake news, refuted by the observable fact that no one at the July 13 assassination attempt even flinched or fled, standing in awe as Trump dropped down behind the podium after being shot.

Trump said normally the sound of gun shots makes people run, but he hailed his supporters for their bravery for standing unmoved in support of the presidential candidate as shots rained down on the crowd.

Yet, ABC News — headed by a close Harris friend Dana Walden, who had set up her marriage and held fundraisers for her — failed to fact check Harris on her erroneous debate claim before the American people in the lone debate.

"In my opinion, these are seriously corrupt people," Trump told the Lititz rally crowd.

Trump decried debating ABC's David Muir and "some woman."

"I debated him and some woman, I have no idea who the hell she is," Trump began in the first of two mockeries of the breaks in the bullet-proof glass. "They interrupted me when I said crime is at an all-time high. David Muir goes: 'It is not.'"

It was at the moment that a car horn sounded from Trump's left, where there was a conspicuous break in the bulletproof glass.

"See that horn over there? They put that horn up," Trump said to raucous laughs from the rally crowd. "You hear that?

"It's right in the field where you might have a sniper. See that?

"And I have no glass here," Trump continued, noting the glass is only between him and the news cameras and press pen.

"Any minute now, they're getting ready," Trump joked, suggesting another sniper might try to hit him from that angle were he was left unprotected. "What the hell do I know? I must be wrong."

Trump circled back to the openings in the bullet-proof glass again, later in the speech that featured many new off-script moments as Trump was characteristically charged in the campaign's final hours before Tuesday's election.

"This has nothing to do with corruption, but it has everything to do with intelligence," Trump said, noting the vulnerabilities. "I have a piece of glass here, but all we have over here is the fake news, right?

"And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news, and I don't mind that so much."

Trump was clearly joking about the glass needing to protect him from the media angle, but suggested the glass was there to just make him look bad in the campaign's final hours.

"The problem with that glass is I don't look great on television when you have a four-inch piece of glass that a howitzer can't go through."

Trump also joked about the other areas of vulnerability.

"I don't need it here, but where I do think I need the piece is here," Trump said, going back to the line of sight where the car horn was blaring.

Ultimately, Trump suggested the images of his rally should be unobstructed, assassination attempts be damned.

