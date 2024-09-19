WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Assassination Task Force to Hold First Hearing

Thursday, 19 September 2024 10:32 PM EDT

The bipartisan House task force that was formed in the aftermath of the first assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in July will hold its first hearing next week.

The Sept. 26 hearing on Capitol Hill is titled, "The Ongoing Investigation of the Butler, Pennsylvania Security Failure: The Secret Service's Reliance on State and Local Law Enforcement."

Witnesses have yet to be announced.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said earlier this week that the task force, chaired by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and ranking member Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., will expand its scope in the wake of a second would-be assassination attempt last week in Florida.

Trump was grazed by a bullet during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. One rallygoer was killed and two others wounded when Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight shots before being shot dead by a countersniper.

This past Sunday, another assassination attempt was foiled when a Secret Service agent spotted the barrel of a gun, allegedly held by Ryan Wesley Routh, protruding through the tree line along the 6th hole at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The task force has requested briefings from the Secret Service as well as the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security regarding the Florida attempt, The Hill reported.

The task force is committed to producing a final report on the Pennsylvania shooting by Dec. 13, panel leaders told The Hill last month.

