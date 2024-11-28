WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | hezbollah | lebanon

Israel: Ceasefire With Hezbollah in Lebanon Violated

map of the middle east with a magnifying glass over the area
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 28 November 2024 06:35 AM EST

Israel's military said on Thursday that an arrival of suspects, was detected in several areas in southern Lebanon, and called it a violation of a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Lebanon's Hezbollah on Wednesday vowed to continue its resistance and support Palestinians, including fighters, a day after a ceasefire deal between the group and Israel was announced.

In the first statement by Hezbollah's operations center since the deal was announced, the group made no direct mention of the ceasefire deal.

"The Islamic resistance's operations room affirms that its fighters in all military disciplines will remain fully equipped to deal with the aspirations and assaults of the Israeli enemy," the group said.

It added that its fighters would continue to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces beyond the Lebanese borders "with their hands on the trigger."

The ceasefire deal includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon within 60 days, Israeli officials said.

The deal, brokered by the U.S. and France, ended the deadliest confrontation between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group in years. Israel is still fighting the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israel's military said on Thursday that an arrival of suspects, was detected in several areas in southern Lebanon, and called it a violation of a ceasefire with Hezbollah.
israel, hezbollah, lebanon
185
2024-35-28
Thursday, 28 November 2024 06:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved