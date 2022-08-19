×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | usa | mexico | border | drugs | migrants | biden

Report: Border Agents Surround Texas Riverbank Crossing to Deter Migrants

Report: Border Agents Surround Texas Riverbank Crossing to Deter Migrants

Migrants are apprehended June 30 by Border Patrol and National Guard troops in Eagle Pass, Texas, near the border with Mexico. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 19 August 2022 06:49 PM EDT

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and members of the Texas Army National Guard on Thursday reportedly surrounded the area around the Rio Grande Valley crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas, as a means of deterring migrant crossings at this treacherous spot, according to a Breitbart News report.

The apparent show of force, which reportedly involved officers on foot and those patrolling the scene via boat, had a temporary effect on dissuading migrants from crossing into the U.S.

In its report, Breitbart Texas likened the troopers standing side by side near the Eagle Pass river crossing as a "steel curtain" border wall, working under the strategic initiatives of Operation Lone Star.

Consequently, some migrant groups reportedly surrendered to Border Patrol agents, while others "moved down the river" in search of other unlawful access points.

According to the Wilson County News, law enforcement officials attempted a similar "steel curtain" alignment last year.

In December, the publication reported of "a row of some 20 giant shipping containers, interspersed with armored vehicles, now form a front line on the riverbank. Behind them ... a phalanx of Texas state troopers as a second line of defense."

Operation Lone Star, which was launched in March 2021, has empowered Texas law enforcement authorities and Texas Army National Guard soldiers to apprehend more than 292,700 migrants.

For fiscal 2021-22, more than 2 million migrants have attempted to cross the southern border.

On June 28, Del Rio Sector border agents reportedly encountered three sizable groups over a six-hour period, totaling 675 migrants.

The people hailed from Mexico as well as Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Iran, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela.

Newsmax recently chronicled how Border Patrol agents have been overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of illegal crossings at two specific points — the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio sectors.

According to July-centric information obtained from Border Patrol officials and published through Breitbart, human traffickers used the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border to funnel large groups of migrants through the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio sectors, knowing the Border Patrol wouldn't have enough agents to thoroughly vet each unlawful crossing.

Also, last Sunday, Breitbart News reported that more than 2,000 migrants were apprehended in the Del Rio/Eagle Pass sector. The vast majority were subsequently released to pursue asylum claims.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and members of the Texas Army National Guard on Thursday reportedly surrounded the area around the Rio Grande Valley crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas, as a means of deterring migrant crossings at this treacherous spot ...
texas, usa, mexico, border, drugs, migrants, biden
387
2022-49-19
Friday, 19 August 2022 06:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved