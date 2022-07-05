Data: Border Patrol Overwhelmed by Migrant Crossings at 2 Main Sectors

Border Patrol agents working two of the busiest border-crossing sectors are reportedly feeling overwhelmed by the large groups migrating illegally from Mexico into southern Texas.

According to information obtained from Border Patrol officials and published through Breitbart News, human traffickers are using the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border to funnel large groups of migrants through the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio sectors, knowing that U.S. Customs and Border Protection doesn't have enough manpower to thoroughly vet each unlawful crossing.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector, Border Patrol agents reportedly encountered three large groups over the Fourth of July weekend — totaling 403 migrants: 195 family units, 52 unaccompanied minors and 156 single adults.

Before that, covering a five-day period, Rio Grand Valley Sector agents dealt with eight more large groups totaling nearly 1,200 migrants.

On June 28 in the Del Rio Sector, border agents encountered three more sizable groups over a six-hour period.

The groups reportedly totaled 675 migrants and included citizens of Bolivia, Chile, Cuba, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Iran, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela.

"A large group is a group consisting of 100 subjects or more," Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a written statement.

"Currently, the Del Rio Sector is responsible for over 50 percent of all large group apprehension in the nation. With less infrastructure and personnel than larger Border Patrol sectors, this puts a tremendous strain on our communities and keeps our agents from doing what they signed up to do – patrolling our border and keeping this country safe," Owens added.

Owens understands the formidable task of keeping the border safe, while managing the migrant overflow.

On May 12, Owens tweeted about one specific arrest incident: "In less than 7 hours, agents from the Carrizo Springs station arrested 2 convicted child sex offenders in separate events. If not for the men and women in green, these two would be on our streets. #HonorFirst"

The Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio-related reports come on the heels of 476,000-plus migrants escaping apprehension by Customs and Border Protection fiscal 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) — an 18.3% increase from the 389,000 "got-aways" for the previous fiscal year.

A typical day of border monitoring yields roughly 7,000 migrant arrests, according to Breitbart.

But for one Texas border town alone, 1,772 migrants were apprehended in a single day.