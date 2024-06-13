Texas Megachurch Pastor Resigns, Cites Past 'Sin'

Longtime megachurch pastor Dr. Tony Evans, who served his Texas flock for nearly 50 years, stepped down from his post this week after citing an unnamed "sin" that had caused him to "fall short," the Dallas News reported.

Evans had served as the senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship church for 48 years. During his tenure, the congregation grew to over 10,000 members with 100 different ministries reaching people "locally and abroad."

"The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives. When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God," Evans wrote in his statement.

"A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard. I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others.

"In light of this, I am stepping away from my pastoral duties and am submitting to a healing and restoration process established by the elders. This will afford me a needed time of spiritual recovery and healing."

Evans served as chaplain to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks for over 30 years and also served as chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys.

Longtime parish member James Harris Jr. told CBS News that he's watched the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship church flourish in the 32 years since he has been attending services.

"He's a staple in the community," Harris said of Evans. "I think he is one of the most known pastors in the nation."

Evans has also authored several bestselling books and hosts a daily worldwide radio show, "The Alternative" which airs in over 130 countries. His statement was not clear if he will step down from broadcasting duties.