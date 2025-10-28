Texas Sues Tylenol Maker, Citing Autism Risks and 'Deception'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Johnson & Johnson and its spinoff Kenvue, accusing them of concealing evidence that Tylenol may increase autism risk when taken during pregnancy.

The suit alleges the companies "deceptively marketed" acetaminophen as safe for expectant mothers despite studies suggesting possible links to neurodevelopmental disorders.

Paxton claims Johnson & Johnson knew of potential risks for years and spun off Kenvue in 2023 to shield itself from future liability.

"This is about corporate deception and protecting Texas families," Paxton said in a statement announcing the filing.

The lawsuit follows renewed national debate after President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warned pregnant women against using Tylenol.

In a September White House briefing, Trump said, "No mother should take this drug while carrying a child."

Kennedy echoed the warning in October, calling Tylenol use during pregnancy "irresponsible" given what he called "mounting evidence" of harm.

Trump repeated warnings about the medication in a weekend post on his Truth Social account.

Some medical experts dispute those assertions, noting that no causal link between acetaminophen and autism has been proven.

The FDA continues to list acetaminophen as the safest over-the-counter pain reliever for pregnancy when used as directed, while cautioning that untreated fever may pose its own dangers.

The Texas complaint mirrors claims from a federal multidistrict litigation in New York that was dismissed after judges excluded expert testimony connecting acetaminophen to autism or ADHD.

Despite that setback, several state cases have moved forward, and Paxton's filing is the most aggressive state-level action to date.

The lawsuit accuses Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and seeks civil penalties and restitution.

Kenvue and Johnson & Johnson deny any wrongdoing and maintain that Tylenol's labeling and safety data meet all federal standards.

The case may reignite the national debate over corporate accountability and prenatal drug safety, an issue Trump and Kennedy have vowed to "expose" as part of their health reform push.

Paxton framed the suit as part of that broader effort, saying Texas is "holding Big Pharma accountable for putting profits before parents."