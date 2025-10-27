Trump Again Urges Pregnant Women to Avoid Tylenol, Alter Vaccine Schedule

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump took to his social media platform to issue stark medical advice, urging pregnant women and parents of young children to avoid the common pain reliever Tylenol and to radically restructure the childhood vaccine schedule.

The post follows his earlier remarks at a White House news conference on Sept. 22, where he linked both Tylenol use during pregnancy and conventional vaccination timing to rising autism rates.

In an all-caps message on his social platform, Trump wrote: "Pregnant Women, don't use Tylenol unless absolutely necessary, don't give Tylenol to your young child for virtually any reason, break up the MMR shot into three totally separate shots (not mixed!).

"Take chicken p shot separately, take hepatitas b shot at 12 years old, or older, and, importantly, take vaccine in 5 separate medical visits!

– President DJT."

This echoed his earlier remarks from the White House podium:

-Pregnant women should avoid Tylenol entirely unless absolutely necessary.

-Parents should not give Tylenol to young children "for virtually any reason."

-The combined vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) should be broken into three separate shots, not given as a single combined dose.

-The chickenpox vaccine shot should be given "separately."

-The hepatitis B vaccine should be delayed until age 12 or older, rather than the neonatal/infant schedule.

-Further, vaccines should be spread out across five separate medical visits, rather than bundled together as in the standard schedule.

At the Sept. 22 press conference, Trump, alongside HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., reiterated his view that using acetaminophen during pregnancy may be linked to neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and ADHD.

He also questioned the safety of the current childhood vaccine schedule, telling reporters: "You have a little child, little fragile child, and you get a vat of 80 different vaccines ... They pump it in."

He suggested that the combined MMR shot should be "taken separately" and that the hepatitis B vaccine should be delayed until the child is older.

Health experts and major medical organizations have been quick to push back. The consensus is that the evidence for a causal link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism is weak, inconsistent, and inconclusive.

Similarly, multiple studies have found no credible link between childhood vaccines and autism.

Spacing or delaying vaccines can leave children exposed to serious diseases when they are most vulnerable, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In the case of Tylenol, medical associations emphasize that untreated fever or pain during pregnancy can pose its own risks to both mother and baby — meaning blanket avoidance can also carry dangers.

It remains unclear whether the FDA will formally update Tylenol's label or issue new guidance at the president's urging; Trump referenced a possible label revision in his Sept. 22 remarks.

It also remains to be seen whether vaccination schedules will be formally challenged or modified at the federal level, either through policy changes or through state-level actions spurred by this guidance.

Another open question is how professional bodies such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists will respond if such high-profile advice conflicts with their standard recommendations.