German Lobby Group: Europe Should Release Jet Fuel Reserves

Germany's main aviation lobby group said on Friday that Europe should release strategic jet fuel reserves to mitigate the effects of the Iran war, including a looming supply crunch.
BDL, whose members include German airlines and airport operators, added that Berlin should require jet fuel producers and storage operators to report the quantities of kerosene available.
BDL says airports, airlines, and other parts of the industry should be included in the European Commission's crisis response program.
Rules on using certain amounts of sustainable jet fuel should be suspended, the lobby group says.
BDL is also proposing temporarily reducing the costs airlines have to shoulder when paying for their CO2 emissions under the European Union's Emissions Trading System.
Officials have said that the EU is drafting plans to tackle the looming supply crunch and maximize refinery output. The proposals are due to be published on April 22.
European airlines have warned of jet fuel shortages within weeks as a result of the Iran war, disrupting travel ahead of summer.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.