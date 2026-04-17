WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: germany | europe | jet fuel reserves

German Lobby Group: Europe Should Release Jet Fuel Reserves

Friday, 17 April 2026 08:56 AM EDT

Germany's main aviation lobby group ‌said on Friday that Europe should release strategic jet fuel reserves to mitigate the effects of the Iran war, including a looming supply crunch.

BDL, ‌whose members include German airlines ​and airport operators, added that Berlin should require jet fuel producers and ⁠storage operators to report the quantities ​of kerosene available.

BDL says airports, airlines, and ⁠other parts of the industry should be included in the European Commission's crisis response program.

Rules on ‌using certain amounts of sustainable ​jet fuel should be ‌suspended, the lobby group says.

BDL is ‌also proposing temporarily reducing the costs airlines have to shoulder when paying for their ⁠CO2 emissions under the ‌European Union's Emissions ⁠Trading System.

Officials have said that the ⁠EU ⁠is drafting plans to tackle the looming supply crunch and ‌maximize refinery output. The proposals are due to be published on April 22.

European airlines ‌have ​warned of ‌jet fuel shortages within weeks as a result of the Iran war, disrupting ​travel ahead of summer. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Germany's main aviation lobby group ‌said on Friday that Europe should release strategic jet fuel reserves to mitigate the effects of the Iran war, including a looming supply crunch.
germany, europe, jet fuel reserves
168
2026-56-17
Friday, 17 April 2026 08:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved