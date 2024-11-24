Texas Gov. Abbott: Homan 'Right Guy in Charge'

The governor of the state with the most border miles with Mexico is praising President-elect Donald Trump's "border czar" selection Tom Homan.

"There's a tall task for President Trump to find, to locate these people, and then to deport them or to jail them: We've got the right guy in charge of it," Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, who was forced under the Biden administration to start Operation Lone Star to do the work the federal government refused to do on the border, told "The Cats Roundtable" on New York's 77 WABC News Radio.

"His name is Tom Homan. He's going to be the border czar."

Homan has more than 30 years of immigration enforcement experience and has shared a hard-line border agenda for years on television, prompting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris backers to attack him for his bold statements on organizing Trump's "largest deportation force."

This week on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports," when asked if calling for "mass deportations" was a liberal narrative intended to scare Americans, Homan just doubled down on it.

"I am fine with the term 'mass deportations,'" he said.

Coincidentally, before he retired during the early years of the Trump administration, Homan rose to prominence under the Obama administration, when he was considered a moderate, The Hill reported.

Homan was the architect of the Obama-era family separation policy that began before Trump took office, but was often weaponized against Trump by liberal media and progressive Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Homan once had a famed exchange with AOC in Congress, when she attempted to reprimand Homan during a hearing for saying migrants seeking asylum were "criminals."

Homan then rattled off the law criminally broken by migrants that crossed the border illegally and said they needed to claim asylum at a legal port of entry.

Also, in a televised interview after he was named to Trump's non-Cabinet position of "border czar" Homan was asked if there was a way other than separating the children from the parents at the border.

Homan deadpanned: "Yes, they can be deported together."

Abbott, as the governor of the state forced to do the most to secure the border and protect its residents, is ready to work closely with Homan, starting this week.

"We go to work this coming week on solving the border problems in the state of Texas, as well as across the United States of America," Abbott told host John Catsimatidis.

Homan issued a warning to Democrats' sanctuary state and city leaders: Cross the U.S. on border enforcement and you will be committing a crime.

"Think about that: Their number one responsibility to their constituency is to protect them; we want to focus on the worst of the worst, and they're going to stand in our way," Homan told Newsmax's "America Right Now" on Saturday.

"Help us or get out of the way.

"Don't step over a line because there's a line they can't cross. Don't impede us, actively impede us, because that is a crime. Do not knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien from ICE because that's a crime."