Haughty Pols May Crave Sanctuary as Tom Homan Takes Names

Until Monday Jan. 20, 2025, you’re going to be reading a lot of news stories concerning moral exhibitionist politicians proclaiming their state or county or city, or a retailer's parking lot, is going to be a sanctuary for illegal immigrants.

They intend to protect lawbreakers, welfare cheats, asylum fraudsters, foreign gangbangers and felons from the clutches of the Trump immigration forces.

There was quite a bit of this during the first Trump administration and for some strange reason Trump did nothing about it.

Now with the advent of the second administration America-haters are starting up again.

They're telling us how brave it is of them to protect criminals from the consequences of the laws they broke.

Even school districts are getting into the act.

The Los Angeles Times tells us about the noted freedom fighter Jackie Goldberg, president of the Los Angeles School Board.

She brought four emergency resolutions before the board. Surrounded by security guards she proclaimed, "We’re going to fight Trump, every inch of the way."

The new resolutions mostly serve to reinforce the school district’s last spasm of moral exhibitionism, "The earlier resolution prohibited district staff from 'voluntarily cooperating in any immigration enforcement action, including sharing information about students’ and families’ immigration status with any immigration agent.'"

This school district huffing and puffing is joined by Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass., and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Both declared they will not cooperate with Immigration agents who are enforcing federal law.

We're assuming the blue state politicians conspiring to impede the enforcement of immigration law have concluded it’s a no-risk policy.

They gain brownie points from those supporting the Great Replacement, their lawncare company is not inconvenienced and there are no consequences from the feds.

The latter may be a miscalculation on their part.

The old live-and–let-live, or more accurately defy-and-let-live Trump appears to be a creature of the past.

Trump 2.0 is ready to start taking names.

Tom Homan the incoming ICE director does not have any patience with these political poseurs. When asked about Wu’s statement, Homan told Newsweek, "Well, she's not very smart, I'll give her that."

Then he added, "So either she [Wu] helps us or she gets the hell out of the way, because we're going to do it," Homan said. "There's a clear line here, and they can't cross that line. I will suggest she reads Title 8, United States Code 1324 III, which says you can't harbor or conceal an illegal alien from federal law enforcement officers."

The penalty for breaking that law starts at a potential for five years in prison and if the illegal goes on to commit serious crime — a frequent occurrence in oh-so-moral sanctuary cities — to penalty can climb to 20 years in the big house.

There is another section of the federal code that perhaps Homan start looking at, too.

That’s 18 U.S. Code § 1502 — 'Resistance to extradition agent' which is part of the obstruction of justice laws and is pretty specific and applicable to sanctuary jurisdictions.

Our suggestion to Homan would be to find the biggest mouth in each of these sanctuary areas and make that loudmouth an example.

Send federal marshals to march School Board President Goldberg out in handcuffs and do the same for Gov. Healey. Perform the perp walk a few times in every state where these holier than thou politicians operate.

We predict that after only a few examples are made the sanctuary movement will disappear like the illegal immigrants they're trying to protect.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.