Sen. Cruz: Cartels Are Boasting About Making Millions From Biden Border Crisis

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says cartels are bragging on social media about the money they claim to have raked in from President Joe Biden's crisis at the southern border.

Cruz made his comments Monday night on Twitter. He wrote: "The cartels are boasting on social media about how much money they're making from the #BidenBorderCrisis.

"President Biden has allowed this to happen."

His tweet linked to a story from the Washington Examiner detailing how videos posted on TikTok show cartel members boasting that they make millions smuggling migrants across the Texas border.

The videos are designed as a recruitment effort by the cartels to entice U.S. drivers to transport noncitizens illegally into the U.S., the outlet noted.

One of the videos shows millions of dollars on a table along with a currency counting machine. It is set to a Spanish language song and includes the subtitles "DRIVERS ASAP." Another video says, "Truck drivers needed [Rio Grande Valley] area!! Comment and add me to start working," and "DM to make some racks."