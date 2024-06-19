Sen. Cruz, Dems Spar on High-Speed Internet Bill

Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee are fuming at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for delaying authorization of the Spectrum and National Security Act.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Cruz is fighting "petty partisan culture wars" over the bill, while Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said Cruz caused the committee to delay markup of legislation that would extend subsidies for high-speed internet, according to The Hill.

Cruz has insisted on modifications to the bill that would gut bipartisan amendments Cantwell negotiated with Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Cantwell told The Hill.

According to The Hill, Cruz had proposed modifications for existing amendments because Cantwell would not allow Republicans to offer new amendments to the bill, citing a GOP source. Cantwell knew for months what changes Cruz wanted to the legislation, The Hill said.

Cantwell said Cruz wants to block reauthorization of the Affordable Connectivity Program.

"I definitely don't think he likes ACP, that's for sure," Cantwell told The Hill. "I think they really don't want to have a bill. I think there are some in the private sector who don't even want to have a bill because I think they're not ready to bid. I think that those on the other side [of the aisle] are protecting those interests. This was a hard-fought compromise."

Cruz said Cantwell's bill would have provided "free internet to illegal aliens, millions to antisemitic colleges, and billions to mega-corporations with no strings attached."

"In a shameless blame-game, Democrats accidentally revealed what they truly think about taxpayers — that they are dupes," Cruz said in a statement, calling it "pathetic and offensive."

One proposed amendment would have blocked Affordable Connectivity Program subsidies from going to illegal immigrants, while another would have kept National Science Foundation money and National Institute of Standards and Technology funds from going to universities and colleges under investigation for antisemitic incidents related to the Gaza anti-war protests, The Hill reported.

Democrats say Cruz is trying to force embattled incumbents like Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., to take votes that could play poorly at home in their tough bids for reelection.