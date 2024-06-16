Despite Protests, Sen. Cruz Vows He'll Always Back Israel

Sen. Ted Cruz vowed in a post on X always to support Israel staunchly despite continual protests outside his Houston-area home by Hamas backers.

The Texas Republican wrote on X, "For the past six months, anti-Israel protesters have come to my home just about every Saturday morning at 7 am and most Friday nights until 10 or 11 pm. They scream, disturb the peace & wake the neighbors. No matter how much these antisemites cheer Hamas, I will stand with Israel."

The demonstrators have regularly appeared outside Cruz's home some two dozen times since February to protest the senator's backing of Israel following the Oct. 7 massacre of some 1,200 Israelis by Hamas that set off the current war in Gaza, Fox News Digital reported.

A Cruz spokesperson reiterated to the media outlet, "It doesn't matter how long this anti-Israel, pro-terrorist harassment continues. Sen. Ted Cruz will continue to fight antisemitism and stand for Texas values. He's proud to stand with Israel as the country fights to utterly eradicate Hamas for as long as it takes."

Police told Cruz that the protesters outside his home are connected to Students for Justice in Palestine. The dozen or so demonstrators over the weekend wore masks, rang bells, and chanted slogans. They also held signs with slogans such as "Cease Fire Now," "No rest for the wicked, Ted," and "Israel bombs playgrounds."