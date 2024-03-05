Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Supreme Court Made 'Right Decision'

Harvard University Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday the Supreme Court made "the right decision" in ruling to keep former President Donald Trump from being forced off primary ballots.

The Supreme Court on Monday overruled the Colorado Supreme Court's decision that Trump was ineligible to appear on the state's presidential primary ballot because of the Constitution's anti-insurrectionist provision.

Dershowitz said on "Newline," in reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling, "I predicted exactly what the court would do," and said, "it was the right decision."

He added: "And then you get Keith Olbermann behaving like a Ku Klux Klan, saying we ought to dissolve the Supreme Court because we don't like its decision. And you get my former student [Maryland Democrat Rep.] Jamie Raskin saying, 'Well, why don't we circumvent the Supreme Court's decision basically and go to Congress and maybe have a congressional ruling that he can't serve, even though he can run, but he can't serve.' "

Dershowitz said: "What happened if, in fact, if Trump were to win overwhelmingly and then the Democrat-controlled Congress, and they were to vote under Section 5 of the 14th [Amendment] that [Trump] can't serve, that the man who was elected overwhelmingly can't serve? It would destroy American democracy and that's what Jamie Raskin and Laurence Tribe, and Judge Michael Luttig [are] trying to do.

"And they say that it's in the name of democracy. No, democracy allows me to vote against Donald Trump for the third time. That's my right. You have the right to vote for him for the third time, but that's not something the court should be deciding."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com