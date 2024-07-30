Hispanic Reps Wary of Biden Supreme Court Proposals

Three Hispanic lawmakers objected to President Joe Biden's quest to "reform" the Supreme Court, Breitbart reported Tuesday.

Biden on Monday revealed a proposal to implement an ethic's code and term limits for Supreme court justices. Democrats have been critical of the court after a string of losses for their agenda and victories for former President Donald Trump.

Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., voiced their contempt for Biden's proposal, which the three lawmakers compared to the tactics of South American totalitarian leaders Hugo Chávez and his protegee Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro on Sunday was declared the winner in Venezuala's presidential election amid widespread protests about the election's legitimacy.

"The 1st thing socialist dictator Nicholas Maduro did in #Venezuala was "reform" the country's Supreme Court to undermine democracy & remain in power! As Members of Congress, representing our communities of exiles, we REJECT Biden's call to "reform" the Supreme Court!" Giminez posted on X.

"We had a great example of a threat to democracy yesterday when the Maduro regime invalidated an election and is trying to stay in power," Giménez added. "What's the first thing that Hugo Chávez did when he became president 24 years ago? He actually reformed the Supreme Court of Venezuela."

Said Salazar: "That is outrageous, and that goes against the system, the American exceptionality."

Said Díaz-Balart: "We've seen this in history happen time and time again when somebody, for political reasons, tries to change the institutions. The Supreme Court, by the way, has been instrumental in maintaining the rule of law and democracy in this country.

"It's not the first time that the left talks about changing, reforming the Supreme Court, but it is highly dangerous, unacceptable — and that is a real threat to democracy."