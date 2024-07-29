WATCH TV LIVE

House Speaker: Biden's Supreme Court Proposals 'Dangerous Gambit'

Monday, 29 July 2024 12:54 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called President Joe Biden's proposed changes to the Supreme Court "a dangerous gambit."

Biden unveiled a long-expected proposal for changes at the Supreme Court, calling on Congress to establish term limits and an ethics code for the court's nine justices. He also is pressing lawmakers to ratify a constitutional amendment that would limit presidential immunity.

"President Biden's proposal to radically overhaul the U.S. Supreme Court would tilt the balance of power and erode not only the rule of law, but the American people's faith in our system of justice," Johnson said in a statement posted Monday on X.

"This proposal is the logical conclusion to the Biden-Harris Administration and Congressional Democrats' ongoing efforts to delegitimize the Supreme Court. Their calls to expand and pack the Court will soon resume.

"It is telling that Democrats want to change the system that has guided our nation since its founding simply because they disagree with some of the Court's recent decisions. This dangerous gambit of the Biden-Harris Administration is dead on arrival in the House."

The White House on Monday detailed the contours of Biden's court proposal, one that appears to have little chance of being approved by a closely divided Congress with just 99 days to go before Election Day.

Still, Democrats hope it will help to focus voters as they consider their choices in a tight election. Their presumptive nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, has sought to frame her race against Republican former President Donald Trump as "a choice between freedom and chaos."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Monday, 29 July 2024 12:54 PM
