Tags: senate | democrats | joe biden | supreme court

Vulnerable Dems Wary of Biden's Supreme Court Plan

By    |   Tuesday, 30 July 2024 11:42 AM EDT

Two Senate Democrats facing difficult reelections declined to immediately endorse President Joe Biden's proposal to impose term limits and other changes to the Supreme Court, the Washington Examiner reported.

Biden proposed three major changes to the nation's highest court on Monday, including 18-year term limits, a stronger ethics code, and a constitutional amendment that would "make clear" that a former president does not have immunity for crimes committed while in office.

The Examiner reported that the proposal on term limits has become the most controversial, and Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., declined to endorse it.

Baldwin said she is "still evaluating" the term limits provisions. Tester said he had not looked at that part of the proposal as of Monday night.

However, both senators endorsed the proposal's call for a more enforceable ethics code for Supreme Court justices.

"Everybody, regardless of what branch of government you're in — you need to serve by the highest ethical standards," Tester said.

Baldwin cited the court's decision to reverse decades of precedent and overturn Roe v. Wade  last year as a particular point at which people in Wisconsin "really lost faith in the Supreme Court," but also noted "the ethics scandals," that have plagued members of the court in recent years.

"The idea that these folks are compromising themselves in conflict by taking yachts and whatever, they want to see ethics reform," Baldwin said. "We have to restore the trust of the people in Wisconsin in the Supreme Court."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 30 July 2024 11:42 AM
