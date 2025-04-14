NBC Poll: Trump Sees Surge in GOP MAGA Support

As President Donald Trump approaches the 100-day mark of his second term, a new NBC News poll shows a growing number of Republicans identifying with the "Make America Great Again" movement, highlighting his consolidation of power within the party, NBC News reported.

According to a recent NBC News poll, more than one-third of registered voters consider themselves supporters of the MAGA movement. The March 7-11 survey found that 36% of voters identified with the MAGA label — an increase from 27% in NBC News' 2024 polling and 23% in aggregated results from 2023.

Republicans primarily drive this rising identification; 71% of GOP respondents say they are MAGA supporters, up from 55% in the final weeks of the 2024 presidential campaign.

"All of that shift is coming from Republicans," said Bill McInturff, a Republican pollster with Public Opinion Strategies who conducted the survey along with Democrat pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates. "Look at this transformed party, where in 14 months we've gone from 40% of Republicans from saying they identify as MAGA to 71%," McInturff added.

The latest polling underscores how Trump's influence has shaped the Republican Party's direction. In January 2024, shortly after Trump secured early victories in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, only 20% of registered voters aligned themselves with the MAGA movement. By October and early November, that number had risen to 29%, setting the stage for further gains after the election.

The March findings also show a significant uptick in MAGA identification among college-educated men. That group registered a 16-point increase, from 21% in 2024 to 37% in March.

The surge in support coincides with Trump matching his highest-ever approval rating in NBC News polling. Forty-seven percent of registered voters approved of his job performance, while 51% disapproved. The approval figure ties Trump's previous record and reflects renewed strength among his political base.

The NBC News poll was conducted using a mixed-method approach, combining telephone interviews and text-based online surveys. The results are based on responses from 1,000 registered voters and carry a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

The results suggest the MAGA movement has become more than a campaign slogan — it is now a dominant force reshaping the identity of the Republican Party under Trump's leadership.