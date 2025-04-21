Trump Endorses Montana Sen. Daines' Reelection Bid

President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Montana Sen. Steve Daines' reelection bid, calling him a "great man and tremendous senator."

"I love Montana, won every one of my Races there by a landslide, and would only recommend the best to represent you in the Senate!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"As Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Steve worked tirelessly with me in the last Election to help elect smart, tough, and sincere America First Patriots. In the Senate, Steve is fighting hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes, Secure the Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Military/Vets, Unleash American Energy Dominance, Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Senator Steve Daines, of the Great State of Montana, has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" he added.