Sen. Daines' Office Denies He Sought Envoy Status

A spokesperson for Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., denied a report that Daines had sought special envoy status before a trip to China.

Newsmax reported on a Financial Times report, which stated that Daines made the request to the Trump administration asserting that status could help him create an opening for potential talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Daines is scheduled to be in Beijing next week to attend a Chinese business development conference. The senator worked in China for six years while employed by Proctor and Gamble.

The Times reported that Daines made the request to the Trump administration in a somewhat quiet fashion so more hawkish leaders on the Trump team would not interfere.

Daines serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the U.S.-China Working Group, which addresses international relations between the two countries.

Daines has taken a hard line on China, stating on his Senate web page, "China poses a very real threat to our national security, whether it's their military investments, economic development via forced technology transfers, outright theft, or China's rapidly developing and innovative tech sector."

The White House has not announced granting the reported request.