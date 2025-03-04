Sen. Daines to Newsmax: Shrinking Bureaucracy a 'Hard Thing'

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is doing "the hard thing" of making cuts across the federal government to reduce the size of the bureaucracy.

"President Trump is doing what he said he's going to do, and that is to shrink the size of government, to start to reduce spending," Daines said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "It's important whether you're running a business, whether you're running the government, you always have to be looking for ways to become more efficient.

"You know, when's the last time we've seen any cuts at all in federal spending or in the number of heads within the federal government? And President Trump is finally delivering on that."

Daines, who spent 28 years working in the private sector, said it's important in business to find ways to be more efficient, especially for the federal government, which is spending taxpayer dollars.

"So what President Trump is doing needed to be done," he said. "I'm grateful for his courage, his leadership to do sometimes the hard thing to reduce the size of the federal government."

When asked if the tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports will shorten the president's honeymoon with voters, Daines said he didn't think so and pointed to what Trump has accomplished so far.

"I mean, the markets go up, the markets go down," he said. "Look, President Trump has accomplished more in the last 42 days than most presidents get done in four years.

"It's been remarkable. It's like every hour is a new day as you go through each day. He is being aggressive in moving forward with his agenda.

"The southern border, the lowest number of apprehensions ever for a month were in February — amazing result there. What he's doing on the world stage, working hard to bring peace to Ukraine, to sort out the mess in Gaza in the Middle East — it's like he's reset the world order," Daines continued.

"He's bringing America back to the forefront. Go back to the days of Ronald Reagan: It is peace through strength. When America is strong, when America is forceful, the world is a lot more peaceful.

"I'm just grateful for his bold leadership and that he's working with Congress so well," he continued.

"Look, you had [House] Speaker [Mike] Johnson on earlier. They got that budget resolution through already, the first important step to ... prevent a $4.5 trillion tax increase coming if Congress doesn't act.

"But, importantly, over in the U.S. Senate, we're moving his nominations through at some of the fastest rates in 20 years of getting a president's Cabinet in place so he can get his great people, his great team, ready to lead from day one. Again, it's just a new optimism right now in Washington, unlike anything I've seen since I first came back to Washington in 2013," Daines said.

