Ukraine Military Using Stealth Drones to Hit Russian Supply Targets

Ukrainians are using a fleet of stealth drones to take out Russian supply targets behind the enemy's lines, and the engineers who developed the small devices are calling the weapons "game-changing," according to a new report.

The "Punisher" fleet can reach up to 50 kilometers, or just over 30 miles, behind enemy lines and are being used to target Russian ammunition supplies, fuel storage, electronic warfare capabilities, and more, reports The Daily Star.

The drones have a wingspan of 2.2 meters, or about seven feet, and can carry up to three explosives to bomb their targets. Reportedly, they can fly for several hours once they are launched, and can fly at a height of about 1,300 feet above the ground. A smaller Spectre drone accompanies them to identify targets.

UA-Dynamics, a company founded by veterans who fought against Russians during their annexation of Crimea, founded the drone company.

Eugene Bulatsev, an engineer with the company, told The Times of London that the Punisher drones have already completed up to 60 missions since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.

"This is the cheapest and easiest way to deliver a punch from a long distance, without risking civilian lives," he said.

Bulatsev said several of the Punisher drones are being used in the Ukrainian military and its Special Operations forces, but the amount of drones and where they have been deployed remains classified.

Each drone package, consisting of the Punisher drone and the smaller Spectre drone, costs about $196,000, reports The Times, and also includes a trainer and a ground station.

The Ukrainian military is also using 20 Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drones. Aaron Stein, of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told The Times that the TB2 strikes are still small in number but "important for Ukrainian morale precisely because it shows Russia does not control the skies."