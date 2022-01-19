Adversarial Drones Could Pose 'Technological Surprise' to US Troops

Drones are stealthy, able to loiter for long periods while collecting highly classified intelligence, and capable of delivering devastating payloads — and America’s adversaries are adding more of these unmanned weapons to their arsenals, posing a growing threat to U.S. troops at home and abroad.

The War Zone issued a report at the end of 2021 that several encounters involving unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles hovering over U.S. Navy vessels off Southern California in 2019 was far more extensive and provocative than previously reported.