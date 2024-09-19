Springfield Mayor Takes Temporary Emergency Control

The mayor of Springfield, Ohio, issued a proclamation Thursday allowing him to take temporary emergency powers as the crisis involving Haitian migrants continues.

Springfield has received more than 30 bomb threats after claims, perpetuated by former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, that illegal Haitian immigrants were stealing and eating pets and geese. The city of 60,000 has seen an influx of 20,000 Haitian immigrants during the Biden administration.

"Ensuring the safety of Springfield’s residents is our top priority," Mayor Rob Rue said in a statement, according to Spectrum News. "We are addressing these threats with the seriousness they warrant and are taking immediate steps to ensure the security of both our community and our employees. Our commitment to preventing harm is unwavering."

The proclamation allows the city to quickly respond to situations such as civil unrest, cyber threats and acts of violence, Rue’s office said, according to Spectrum News. The proclamation will be in effect until officials determine the public safety risks have subsided.

"I have no doubt that Springfield will stand together in the face of these challenges," Rue said. "I encourage everyone to look out for one another with care and compassion as we work to keep our community safe and strong."

Police in Springfield have said the claims about immigrants eating and stealing pets are false. At an event in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Vance said he would continue to maintain that Haitians are illegal immigrants, even though they were granted temporary protected status by the Biden administration, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Enrollment in Medicaid and federal food assistance and welfare have surged in Springfield, with Reuters reporting last week that 8,000 Haitians from Springfield have enrolled in Medicaid over the past three years.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has condemned the comments regarding Haitians eating pets and sent state troopers to Springfield for security. DeWine has said of the 33 bomb threats investigated, all were deemed hoaxes.

"Many of these threats are coming in from overseas, made by those who want to fuel the current discord surrounding Springfield. We cannot let the bad guys win," DeWine said, according to Spectrum News. "We must take every threat seriously, but children deserve to be in school, and parents deserve to know that their kids are safe. The added security will help ease some of the fears caused by these hoaxes."