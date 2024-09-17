Ohio AG Yost to Newsmax: Feds, Not State, Responsible for Haitian Crisis

The crisis caused by an influx of 20,000 Haitian migrants into Springfield, Ohio, is giving Americans an education on the detrimental effects of the Biden administration's open-border policies, Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Yost told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has sent additional resources, including state troopers, to help Springfield deal with the crisis.

"This shouldn't be on the state," Yost said. "This is a federally created crisis, and it is showing all of America in real time what it looks like to have an unrestrained border, to have a federal government that does not communicate with local authorities.

"It does not track the internal migration of these folks that have been let in, and it shows the human cost to the people who are already here. Their community is being fundamentally changed."

Enrollment in Medicaid and federal food assistance and welfare have surged in Springfield. Reuters reported Sept. 11 that 8,000 Haitians from Springfield have enrolled in Medicaid in the past three years.

Springfield became the focus of the nation's illegal immigration woes at about the time of former President Donald Trump's debate with Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this month, amid reports that pets and geese were disappearing from the area and were being eaten by Haitian migrants.

Democrats seized on the opportunity to criticize Republicans for the fallout that included bomb threats made to Springfield schools and government buildings. But DeWine reportedly said of the 33 bomb threats investigated, all were deemed hoaxes and that many of the threats came from overseas.

"I've directed my staff to look for a legal theory that we could hold the federal government responsible for this," Yost said. "We've already gone to court a couple of times and been told that we lack standing. Well, I think that we might have a better chance here because the state pays for 40% of the Medicaid costs.

"We've had a dramatic increase [in Medicaid costs] that is [a] direct result from the federal government's disregard of their own limits, their own rules, and I'm hoping that we may be able to identify a way to get this in front of a federal judge because, at the end of the day, this could happen to any city [from which] your viewers are currently watching this program."

