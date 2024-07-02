WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: skydance media | shari redstone | national amusements

Skydance Media Reaches Deal With Redstone's National Amusements

Skydance Media Reaches Deal With Redstone's National Amusements
Shari Redstone (AP)

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 07:28 PM EDT

Skydance Media has reached a preliminary agreement to buy Shari Redstone's family company National Amusements and merge with Paramount Global, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Shares of Paramount were up 9% in after-hours trading.

Redstone's National Amusements plans to refer the new deal to a Paramount special committee for review, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Skydance will pay $1.75 billion for National Amusements as part of the deal, the report said.

Paramount declined to comment, while National Amusements and Skydance did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 02 July 2024 07:28 PM
