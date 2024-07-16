One Person Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting Near RNC

A person has been shot and killed only one mile from the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday afternoon, local news has reported.

On the second day of the RNC amidst increased security, an individual armed with knives was shot by police near a secure zone of the RNC. The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch reported that the officer involved was with the Columbus police department.

Brian Steel, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9, told the out that initial details are limited, but he was contacted about a shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, involving a Columbus police officer.

Reports were the incident occurred near 14th and Vliet streets in Milwaukee, which is about 1.2 miles from Fiserv Forum, the main RNC venue. Initial reports were of a large police presence and an ambulance on the scene. Steel told the Dispatch that no officers were hurt in the incident.

In response to the shooting, the police line has been expanded to 17th and Vliet streets, according to WISN 12 News sources. The incident does not appear to be related to the RNC.

Police from 63 departments in 24 states and Washington, D.C., along with 44 Wisconsin agencies are in Milwaukee this week for the RNC.

The RNC kicked off yesterday with the emotional entrance of former President Donald Trump, two days after an assassination attempt against him, and the announcement of J.D. Vance as Trump's running mate.