CNN: US Warned of Iranian Plot to Assassinate Trump

The United States received intelligence from a human source in recent weeks about an Iranian plot to try to assassinate former President Donald Trump, CNN reported Tuesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

The U.S. Secret Service and the Trump campaign were made aware of the plot before Saturday's rally, a CNN reporter posted on X, citing a U.S. national security official.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told the network that the agency recently "added protective resources and capabilities to the former President’s security detail."

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The agency has come under scrutiny in recent days after the suspected gunman had gained access to a roof unimpeded and fired directly at Trump, grazing his ear, killing a rallygoer and wounding two other attendees.

The threat revelation raises more questions about security lapses at Saturday's rally, where Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, managed to access a rooftop near Trump and fire shots, wounding the Republican presidential candidate, and wounding two attendees, the news site said.

CNN reported that there was no indication that Crooks was connected to the plot.



