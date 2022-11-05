×
Tags: senate | gop | midterms | 2022

GOP Now Favored to Take Senate

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Saturday, 05 November 2022 03:27 PM EDT

The polling analysis publication FiveThirtyEight on Saturday changed its predictions of the Senate being a "toss-up" for the Republican Party to the GOP now being favored to win a majority in the upper chamber.

Currently, the publication lists Republicans' odds of winning the Senate at 55 in 100, compared to the Democrats' 45 in 100 chances.

The new predictions come after reports on Monday that stated, "Herschel Walker's scandals may hurt his chances against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Meanwhile, Democrats are hoping to pick up a seat in Pennsylvania, but that race has gotten a lot tighter recently."

At the time, the publication added: "Other Senate races are competitive but have identifiable favorites. For instance, strong Democratic incumbents currently have an edge in Arizona and New Hampshire. And the Senate races in North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin are also close but will likely result in Republican winners."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
