GOP Senate Contender Levy to Newsmax: 'I'll Win' on Economy

Connecticut GOP Senate candidate Leora Levy told Newsmax on Monday she's confident her state's "real Election Day election" will vault her to a win over incumbent Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Levy said she's been encouraged by polling that shows her running neck and neck with Blumenthal, who is seeking a third term.

Leora expressed confidence despite Blumenthal's larger campaign spending outlay.

"In Connecticut, 80-90% of our voters vote on Election Day — this is a real Election Day election," said Levy, who has gotten an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

"The polls show that if my message gets out … I go above 50%, and he loses," she asserted. "I'll win this Senate seat. We'll get back to common-sense economic policy so life can be affordable again, we will address interference of a government of parents and their children."

One poll had shown Blumenthal with a double-digit lead but a recent survey found that margin much smaller, the nonprofit Connecticut Mirror reported. Levy said she's encouraged by that polling — and points to voters' concerns about the rising cost of oil and spiking crime.

"It feels great on the ground … people know they don't have to live this way, that life is unaffordable, crime has increased tremendously … there is a shortage of home heating oil," she said, adding about the oil cost hikes that "it was reported that Connecticut oil dealers will be rationing to its customers."

"We are going to have to go through a winter without the means to heat our homes fully. It's terrible," she said.

She also maintained that Connecticut voters are also alarmed at the rising rate of crime in the state.

"No matter what part of the state I go to people are talking about crime whether it's … car thefts … muggings in broad daylight … even armed robbery in formerly safe type communities," she said.

"This never happened before," she added, saying it was the "direct cause" of the state's Police Accountability law.

"Last week we buried two of our hero cops from Bristol ... murdered because this law created … an anti-police climate," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!