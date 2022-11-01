Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Won the Senate Today

Libertarian Marc Victor dropped out of Arizona's Senate race on Tuesday, one week out from midterm election day, while at the same time endorsing the state's Republican nominee Blake Masters.

This, political author and Newsmax host Dick Morris says in his prediction on Newsmax, paves the way for a Republican Senate majority.

"Let me say that the huge news today is I think the Republican Party clinched control of the U.S. Senate," Morris told "American Agenda."

"In Arizona ... the Libertarian candidate withdrew from the election and endorsed Masters, the Republican. And to me, that is absolutely the key to this race.

Morris adds that the "3%" of support the Libertarian candidate has received, according to the polls, is "absolutely earthshaking" to shore up a Republican victory in Arizona's Senate race.

Assuming Arizona will turn Republican, which would give the GOP a 50-50 split in the Senate if toss-up states aren't accounted for, Morris says, "this means Republicans can now count on 50 votes they brought in, which means Oz, Vance … are going to win in their states."

According to 270 to Win, if Arizona turns red for the Senate election, even if Oz does not win Pennsylvania, Republicans will receive an even split in the Senate.

"But now we have most likely Arizona, and Georgia, and Nevada as victories, and possibly New Hampshire, and possibly some others. So I see a minimum at this point of 53 Republican senators."

According to FiveThirtyEight's most recent weighted aggregate polling, Masters still trails behind Arizona's Senate Democrat candidate Sen. Mark Kelly by 2.9 points. And every poll, as of Tuesday since Oct. 14, has either Kelly winning or locked even with Masters.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!