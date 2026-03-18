Senate Rejects Bid to Curb Trump Powers on Iran Strikes

The Senate on Wednesday night defeated a measure to advance a War Powers resolution curtailing President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military strikes against Iran.

The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., would have ordered Trump to remove U.S. armed forces "from hostilities within or against Iran, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a specific authorization for use of military force."

The measure was defeated 53-47, with one Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, voting with Republicans.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the only Republican to support the measure.

Earlier this month, the House defeated a similar proposal, sponsored by Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., by a 219-212 vote.

Massie and Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio were the only Republicans to support the measure.

Four Democrats, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, Greg Landsman of Ohio, and Juan Vargas of California, opposed it.

Booker argued on the Senate floor that the conflict, which began Feb. 28, is now in its third week and spiraling out of control.

He said it is having a significant impact on Americans at home and abroad.

"U.S. diplomatic posts and military facilities in the Middle East are under constant attack," he said.

"The war has expanded, now impacting at least 15 different countries, from the bases of our European allies to our allies in the region," Booker said, according to The Hill.

"Here at home, we are seeing the skyrocketing costs of basic goods, the skyrocketing costs of energy, and the skyrocketing costs we’re seeing at the pumps at our gas stations," he added.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who supports regime change in Iran and weakening its military, denounced the war powers resolution as "unconstitutional," according to The Hill.

"What we can’t do in my view is become the commander in chief. You can’t have 535 people becoming the commander in chief and that’s what the War Powers Act does," Graham said, referring to all members of Congress.

"After 60 days, if Congress doesn’t approve, military action stops," he said.