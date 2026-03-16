Tuberville to Newsmax: Trump Taking Needed Action on Iran

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., voiced strong support Monday for President Donald Trump's actions against Iran, saying the president is taking necessary steps to confront a regime responsible for violence in the region and attacks against Americans.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Ed Henry The Big Take," Tuberville told host Ed Henry that Trump acted decisively against Iranian leadership and is attempting to stabilize the situation despite limited support from other global powers.

"Well, number one, let's take care of business," Tuberville said.

"I've been all for what he's been doing simply for the fact that this cult over there was actually killing their own people – tens of thousands – before President Trump went in there."

Tuberville argued the Iranian government has also been responsible for American deaths over many years and praised Trump for confronting the regime directly.

"They've killed thousands of Americans over the years," he said. "He's the first president that's actually said enough's enough of this nonsense. We're going to knock these people out, give them a new regime."

Tuberville suggested the removal of Iran's leadership could create an opportunity for the Iranian people to reclaim their country, though he said many citizens remain fearful of retaliation.

"The people in Iran probably want to come out of their holes and try to take this country back," he said. "But they're afraid to stick their head out because they're afraid somebody over there will shoot them."

Tuberville also said Trump faces a difficult geopolitical situation, arguing the United States has not received sufficient assistance from other nations that benefit from stability in the region.

"He's between a rock and a hard place right now because we're not getting any help out of NATO or China or people that also benefit from the oil that comes out of the straits," he said.

Despite those challenges, Tuberville expressed confidence that the United States will succeed in its efforts.

"At the end of the day, the president is on the right side," he said. "God's on his side, and we'll get the job done."

The Alabama senator also urged fellow lawmakers not to politicize the conflict, warning that domestic political calculations could undermine broader security goals.

"If we mix politics with what President Trump is doing in the Middle East, we will not get the satisfaction and the endgame of winning," Tuberville said.

"People up here need to quit worrying about getting reelected and getting votes and for one time in their life do the right thing for the world and the country."

Tuberville also dismissed concerns about rising oil prices, noting energy costs have fluctuated before during periods of global conflict.

"We worry a little bit about oil prices going up," he said. "But we're talking about the security and freedom of the world."

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