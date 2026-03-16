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Tags: steve witkoff | iran | jared kushner | donald trump | marco rubio | john ratcliffe | joni ernst

Report: US Envoy Witkoff to Brief Senators on Iran

By    |   Monday, 16 March 2026 10:22 PM EDT

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is set to brief a group of senators on the war in Iran in a classified setting Tuesday, three people told Axios.

The briefing was organized by Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, chair of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, Axios reported.

The hearing comes after House Democrats called for hearings with Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, and Jared Kushner, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over Witkoff and Kushner's roles in Iran, Axios said.

"We write as Democratic members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee regarding the administration's decision to appoint Mr. Steve Witkoff and Mr. Jared Kushner to lead diplomatic engagement with Iran, and the administration's continued refusal to make them available to Congress for oversight," the lawmakers wrote to President Donald Trump.

Senators were still being invited to the meeting Monday night.

After the U.S. launched attacks on Iran, Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe briefed House and Senate leaders, in accordance with the War Powers Act.

Democrats have been clamoring for public hearings with White House officials since the war began, Axios said.

On Wednesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will speak to two officials from the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research, Armin Blome and Steve Galpern, according to Axios.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is set to brief a group of senators on the war in Iran in a classified setting Tuesday, three people told Axios.
steve witkoff, iran, jared kushner, donald trump, marco rubio, john ratcliffe, joni ernst
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2026-22-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 10:22 PM
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