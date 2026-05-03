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Tags: gas prices | sean duffy | strait of hormuz | iran | energy | donald trump | nuclear

Duffy: Gas Prices Could Ease Quickly If Strait Reopens

By    |   Sunday, 03 May 2026 03:41 PM EDT

Gas prices could begin to fall quickly if shipping resumes through the Strait of Hormuz, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday, while defending President Donald Trump's handling of tensions with Iran and broader energy policy.

"Once the strait opens, you'll see prices come down, come down immediately," Duffy said in an interview on ABC News' "This Week," adding that while a full recovery would take time, Americans should expect near-term improvement.

Duffy framed the administration's approach as balancing economic concerns with national security priorities, pointing to Trump's focus on preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"I would agree with him, we can't have a nuclear Iran," Duffy said, calling Tehran "the most destabilizing force in the world for 40 years."

Pressed on why earlier predictions that the conflict would be short-lived have not materialized, Duffy said military operations have been effective but logistical and security challenges remain, particularly involving maritime safety and Iran's nuclear materials.

"That's taking a little bit longer, and that's going to play out over the next several weeks," he said.

Despite rising fuel costs, Duffy emphasized that the United States has ample domestic energy supplies and would not face shortages.

"In America, we're not going to have supply shortages because we produce so much here," he said.

The comments come as Americans report growing financial strain tied to higher gas prices. According to polling cited on the program, many have cut back on driving, household spending, and travel.

Duffy pointed to tax policy and the administration's broader economic agenda as offsets to higher costs, though he did not directly address short-term relief beyond anticipated price declines tied to global supply conditions.

He also defended the administration's response to the collapse of Spirit Airlines, which ceased operations over the weekend. Duffy said the airline's failure stemmed from long-standing financial issues rather than the recent spike in fuel prices.

"They were bleeding money," Duffy said, noting the company had previously filed for bankruptcy and faced setbacks after a failed merger attempt.

He added that federal officials have worked with other airlines to assist stranded passengers and provide job opportunities for displaced workers.

Looking ahead, Duffy said the administration expects both energy prices and the broader economy to improve once the conflict stabilizes.

"When the Strait opens up, those prices come down, and Americans travel," he said, adding that the economy could see significant gains in the longer term.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Gas prices could begin to fall quickly if shipping resumes through the Strait of Hormuz, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday, while defending President Donald Trump's handling of tensions with Iran and broader energy policy.
gas prices, sean duffy, strait of hormuz, iran, energy, donald trump, nuclear
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2026-41-03
Sunday, 03 May 2026 03:41 PM
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