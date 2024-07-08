Sen. Tom Cotton: DOJ Weaponized Against Trump, Supporters

President Joe Biden being defeated in November's election will end the Department of Justice's weaponization against former President Donald Trump and his supporters, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said.

Cotton, while appearing Monday on Hugh Hewitt's radio show, was asked whether he believed Biden's DOJ had been weaponized against Trump.

"Against Donald Trump and his supporters, Hugh," Cotton said. "I mean, [special counsel] Jack Smith has pursued deranged, fanatical legal theories the Supreme Court continues to reject as Jack Smith loses every time he goes to that court.

"They have used investigative tactics and techniques against every grandma in a red MAGA hat who was within a country mile of the Capitol on the Jan. 6 riots, but they are not using, for instance, against the antifa and the BLM rioters, or the Democratic street militias that were marching outside of Supreme Court justices' homes, or that have been vandalizing statues of veterans in direct violation of federal law and occupying college campuses and federal lands. They haven't used any of those tactics."

Cotton cited other examples of the DOJ's alleged weaponization.

"They're investigating Catholics, because they think their Mass is too conservative," he said. "Or they've been pursuing people who are saying prayers outside of abortion clinics when they're not investigating pro-Hamas lunatics who are conducting nascent pogroms against Jews across America.

"Of course, the Department of Justice has been used to target Donald Trump and Donald Trump's supporters. That has to stop, and it will stop after we send Joe Biden home."

The senator also mentioned a contrast between the classified document cases involving Trump and Biden.

"Donald Trump, a president, who has declassification authority, who has certain rights and prerogatives under the Presidential Records Act, gets charged with federal crimes by Jack Smith," Cotton said.

"Joe Biden, a vice president, who has no such authorities, who has no such rights and prerogative, gets off scot-free."

Cotton, whose Senate committee assignments include Judiciary and Intelligence, said he's not surprised mainstream media members reject the idea the DOJ has become weaponized.

"I mean, they're just wearing blue jerseys at this point," the senator said of media members.

Hewitt asked Cotton what he thought of Trump offering to debate Biden again, this time without a moderator.

"If the Democrats want another test of Joe Biden's ability, then that would be a good one," the senator said. "I think they've [Biden and Trump] already agreed to one [debate] in September. Of course, the cake will be baked by then."

Cotton also said he supported a reported defense pact signed between Japan and the Philippines.

"I do welcome closer cooperation between our two treaty allies, Japan and Philippines," he said.

"It's especially welcome in the Western Pacific where there's not a structure such as NATO that we do have a series of allies like Japan and the Philippines and Australia wrapping around into the Indian Ocean to countries like India that help provide kind of a frontier of freedom, if you will, against Chinese communist aggression."