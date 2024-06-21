Sen. Cotton to Mayorkas: Protect Borders, Don't Interrogate Allies

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., ripped Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after reports of U.S. agents asking Israeli citizens applying for U.S. resident status about their time in the Israel Defense Forces.

“If true, this Administration is expending a disgraceful amount of time, energy, and resources in a thinly veiled attempt to ‘prove’ IDF members have committed hypothetical war crimes,” Cotton said in a letter to Mayorkas on Thursday.

“Meanwhile, millions of illegal immigrants, thousands of gang members, and an unknown number of terrorists have flooded across our border.

“Your time should be spent protecting our borders, not interrogating our allies.”

Cotton’s letter came after Ynet reported that Israeli applicants for permanent resident status in the U.S. must undergo in-depth investigation regarding their service in the IDF, including skills with weapons and explosives.

Ynet reported a letter received by one Israeli from U.S. Immigration officials read: “In your application form you stated that you served in the Israel Defense Forces between 2005-2008. You must provide us with additional information about your military service so that we can make a final decision on your case.

“You must submit an affidavit under oath, describing your military service. As part of this affidavit, the following questions must be addressed: Did you participate as a combatant in battles during your military service? If so, please describe your activity/role in these battles; Did you command soldiers in the army? If yes, please describe the aspects of your command; Have you ever guarded (or commanded others to guard) detainees? Did you use explosives during your military service? If so, detail the types of weapons or explosives you were trained on.”