Bill Gates Leaving Only 1% of His $101B to His Kids

Microsoft founder Bill Gates thinks leaving his three children just 1% of his $101 billion net worth is the right decision, the New York Post reports.

“It’s not a dynasty,” the 69-year-old computer pioneer said on the “Figuring Out With Raj Shamani” podcast.

Gates, who shares his children, Jennifer, 28, Rory, 25, and Phoebe, 22, with ex-wife Melinda French Gates, said he would like to see them forge their own success in life.

“My kids got a great upbringing and education, but less than 1% of the total wealth because I decided it wouldn’t be a favor to them,” Gates said.

Still, the Gates’ offspring 1% inheritance amounts to more than $1 billion.

“It’s not a dynasty. I’m not asking them to run Microsoft,” Gates continued. “I want to give them a chance to have their own earnings and success. You know, be significant and not overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune I had.

“Different families see that differently. I think the people who’ve made fortunes from technology are less dynastic. They’ll even take their capital and give a lot of that away.”

Gates became the first centibillionaire in 1999 and is ranked the world’s seventh wealthiest person on the 2024 Forbes list, with an estimated net worth of $128 billion.

In 2000, Gates and his wife combined three family foundations and donated stock valued at $5 billion to create the $34.6 billion Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's largest charitable foundation.

Asked what advice he would give to other parents with respect to estate planning, the tech billionaire replied:

“You don’t want your kids to ever be confused about your support and love for them,” Gates said. “I do think explaining early on your philosophy, that you’re going to treat them all equally and that you’re going to give them incredible opportunities.

“But the highest calling for these resources is to go back to the neediest through the foundation,” Gates added. “They’ve seen the success of the foundation. They’re very proud.”

Melinda recently revealed that she and Bill, who she divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, let their children decide whether they wanted to keep “Gates” as their surname.

Echoing her husband’s philosophy toward the family’s wealth, French Gates told Elle: “I just tried to keep them in the real world and point things out to them as much as possible. We had real discussions about how our family was different, but you shouldn’t think any more of yourself because of that.”