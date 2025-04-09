WATCH TV LIVE

House Dems Push for Congressional Oversight of DOGE

By    |   Wednesday, 09 April 2025 12:01 PM EDT

Two House Democrats this week introduced a bill that would require the Department of Government Efficiency to send weekly impact reports to Congress in an effort to increase oversight on its activities, Axios reports.

The DOGE Accountability and Transparency Act from Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., and Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., would force DOGE to file reports every week detailing the legal basis behind the department's actions and a full accounting of all staff dismissals, policy changes, budget cuts and data accessed by DOGE staff, among other provisions.

"We should not allow Elon Musk to recklessly take a chainsaw to our federal government; he must answer to Congress and provide real, regular updates on DOGE's actions," Schneider said in a statement.

Lynch added, "We cannot let President Trump's version of 'Wreck-It Ralph' distract us while Elon Musk continues to gut agencies that are responsible for providing American families with essential needs and services."

The bill is unlikely to pass with Republicans in control of the House and Senate, according to Axios, but may act as a signal of Democrats' efforts to conduct oversight on the Trump administration.

Newsweek reports that the bill comes after Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., introduced legislation to defund DOGE, which also has little chance of passing given the widespread GOP support for the department.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


