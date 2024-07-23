Security Fears Spike as Protests Try to Disrupt Netanyahu Speech

A pro-Palestinian protest Tuesday at a U.S. House office building has sparked security concerns among lawmakers ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech, Axios reported.

The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace and "IfNotNow," saw hundreds of demonstrators create disruptions, which led to Capitol Police making numerous arrests for breaching restricted areas within the Cannon House Office Building.

Lawmakers like Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., had to call for police assistance as protesters aggressively attempted to force entry into offices.

As preparations intensify for Netanyahu's speech on Wednesday, Capitol security officials have erected fences and enforced limited access points, urging staff to utilize the building's tunnel system for movement.

In response to the mounting security risks, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced heightened police presence inside and outside the Capitol. Lawmakers, including Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., expressed concerns about the escalating safety threats, with some contemplating avoiding Capitol Hill during the protests on Wednesday.

The security briefing to Democrats highlighted the need for precautions, prompting representatives like Schneider and Kildee to allow their staff to work remotely.

While acknowledging safety worries, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., commended the protesters for their non-violent demonstrations.

She told Axios that JVP and IfNotNow "have a history of powerful, peaceful, non-violent protests at the Capitol, and I think that their actions are inspiring."

Reflecting on the ongoing security challenges since Jan. 6, various representatives emphasized the need for vigilance. Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, expressed personal apprehensions, choosing not to wear his member pin to avoid being targeted.

"I think the new normal is that everyone is always concerned about safety since Jan. 6," said Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt.