Trump to Meet Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Tuesday he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Although the meeting was initially announed for earlier in the week but Trump, on Truth Social, said the meeting was pushed to Friday "[a]t the request of Bibi Netanyahu."

Netanyahu is in Washington and due to address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and meet with President Joe Biden Thursday.

Earlier, Trump said he was looking forward to meeting the Israeli leader, adding: