Trump to Meet Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday

President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Sept. 15, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 23 July 2024 03:13 PM EDT

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Tuesday he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Although the meeting was initially announed for earlier in the week but Trump, on Truth Social, said the meeting was pushed to Friday "[a]t the request of Bibi Netanyahu."

Netanyahu is in Washington and due to address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and meet with President Joe Biden Thursday.

Earlier, Trump said he was looking forward to meeting the Israeli leader, adding:

During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords - And we will have it again. Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.

