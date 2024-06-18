Secret Service Destroys Tape of Biden's Dog Biting Agent

The Secret Service said it destroyed video evidence of President Joe Biden's German shepherd attacking one of its agents, according to the Daily Mail.

The June 15, 2023, attack on an agent in the East Wing's Kennedy Garden was so severe that White House tours had to be briefly suspended so blood could be cleaned off the floor.

"Due to Secret Service retention standards, the above mentioned file(s) has been destroyed," Secret Service FOIA Officer Kevin Tyrrell said to the Daily Mail after the outlet filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Secret Service in March.

The video reportedly showed first dog Commander running at a high rate of speed and jumping toward an agent, biting an agent's arm so deeply that stiches were required.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Daily Mail that the Secret Service abides by the "federal records retention schedule that defines when certain types of records can be archived, destroyed, etc."

Documents obtained in February by Judicial Watch first detailed the incident, which was reported to Deputy Assistant Director Darryl Volpicelli. Emails from the FOIA request seemed to warn that such an injury was inevitable.

"Just for situational awareness. It seems that we're back to the K9 being let off leash to roam the grounds freely," a Secret Service official warned others in an email a month before the incident. "Tonight, we had the team on the roadway for the evening sweep when [redacted] brought the dog out. K9 ran directly south and bounced between us techs."

"Though no one was bitten it's just a matter of time before it happens," said a Secret Service official whose name was redacted.

It was reported in February that Commander had bit Secret Service agents more than two dozen times at various locations. The German shepherd joined the Bidens as a puppy in 2021.