Secret Service: Bidens' Dog Bit Agents Over Two Dozen Times

By    |   Wednesday, 21 February 2024 07:38 PM EST

President Joe Biden's dog Commander bit Secret Service agentsmore than two dozen times at various locations including the White House, according to documents obtained by CNN.

The aggressive behavior of the German shepherd became so serious and disruptive for the hundreds of employees that tend to White House operations that Secret Service agents had to alter their typical routine just to avoid injury.

"The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present — please give lots of room," an unnamed assistant special agent in charge of the Presidential Protective Division wrote to the team in a June 2023 email, warning that agents "must be creative to ensure our own personal safety."

The incidents documented in the report include members of the Secret Service uniformed division, members of the president's protective detail, and other officials.

In a statement provided to CNN, first lady Jill Biden's Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander said: "The president and first lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day. Despite additional dog training, leashing, working with veterinarians, and consulting with animal behaviorists, the White House environment simply proved too much for Commander. Since the fall, he has lived with other family members."

In November, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., sent a letter to the Biden administration expressing concerns that the White House was not providing a safe environment for its employees.

"While much of the attention has been focused on the Secret Service agents who experienced workplace injuries, media reports also suggest White House residence staff were injured in these incidents as well. Again, these incidents raise the concern that there are other workplace injuries at the White House that have evaded scrutiny," the letter read.

Commander joined the Biden family as a puppy in 2021.

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 07:38 PM
