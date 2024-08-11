WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: secret service | business | salon | fundraiser | kamala harris | permission

Secret Service Forced to Apologize to Salon Owner

Sunday, 11 August 2024 03:37 PM EDT

Secret Service agents have been caught flat-footed again in recent days, this time after they were forced to apologize for breaking into a business owner's salon during a fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris, reports The Daily Mail.

Alicia Powers, a salon owner in Berkshire, Massachusetts, said her Ring security camera was covered before agents picked the lock and broke into her business to use the bathroom over the course of two-hours.

Powers said after the news made headlines, a Secret Service representative called to apologize.

"He said to me everything that was done was done very wrong," Powers told Business Insider. "They were not supposed to tape my camera without permission. They were not supposed to enter the building without permission."

Brian Smith, who owns the building with his father, said they never gave the Secret Service permission to use or enter the premises.

"They had no permission to go in there whatsoever," Smith said.

Powers said had she known she was having visitors, "I probably would've opened the door and made them coffee and brought in donuts to make it a great afternoon for them."

Newsfront
Sunday, 11 August 2024 03:37 PM
