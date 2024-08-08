WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | shooter | secret service | assassination | attempt | police | warehouse

Police Criticized Secret Service After Trump Shooting

By    |   Thursday, 08 August 2024 08:38 PM EDT

Video from the aftermath of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump shows local police complaining they had warned Secret Service to cover the warehouse where the gunman shot at Trump from, The Hill reported.

One person was killed and two people were critically injured in the shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I f—ing told them that they needed to post guys f—ing over here. … I told them that f—ing Tuesday," a Butler Township officer said in audio captured on his body camera obtained by The Wall Street Journal. "I talked to the Secret Service guys. They're like, 'Yeah, no problem. We're going to post guys over here.'"

Another video shows a police officer calling the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Michael Crooks, "a gentleman with a flat face that we were looking for earlier. He was creeping people out. He was watching people out in the woods by the water tower. I'm not sure he is the gentleman down or not."

Police were also stunned to learn no one was on the roof where Crooks fired his shots.

"I thought you guys were on the roof. I thought it was you. I thought it was you," one officer said to another. "What the f---? Why were we not on the roof? Why weren't we?"

The Secret Service and law enforcement officials have been criticized for not protecting Trump despite being notified of the would-be assassin's presence well before the shooting started.

Last week, the Secret Service's acting director said police in Pennsylvania warned that there was a man with a gun on a roof, but the message did not reach its agents on time.

Local authorities and Secret Service agents were using different communications channels, which prevented the warning from getting through before the shots were fired, Secret Service acting Director Ronald Rowe told reporters.

At the time shots rang out, the Secret Service were aware local police were dealing with an issue on the periphery of the event, but did not know about a weapon, Rowe said.

In testimony to Congress last week, Rowe had blamed the failure on local law enforcement while also saying he was "ashamed" of the security lapse that occurred on the day of the shooting. Rowe also noted that the Secret Service had not been present in a command post set up by local law enforcement in Butler, Pennsylvania for the outdoor campaign rally by the former president.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Video from the aftermath of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump shows local police complaining they had warned Secret Service to cover the warehouse where the gunman shot at Trump from, The Hill reported.
donald trump, shooter, secret service, assassination, attempt, police, warehouse
416
2024-38-08
Thursday, 08 August 2024 08:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved